Quilter (LON:QLT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
QLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.
