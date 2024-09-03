Quilter (LON:QLT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

QLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

QLT traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 134 ($1.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,804. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 75.05 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.18.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

