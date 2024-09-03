Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 421.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RLYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rallybio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

