Raymond James Analysts Give Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) a C$12.00 Price Target

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been given a C$12.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.57.

TSE:CS traded down C$0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.68. 2,419,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,784. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.13.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3906752 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

