Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.69

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 2524033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,725,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.