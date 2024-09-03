Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.86) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.06) to GBX 5,200 ($68.38) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKT

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

RKT opened at GBX 4,380 ($57.59) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,286.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,505.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,018.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,034 ($53.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,006 ($78.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 80.40 ($1.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,032.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,509 ($59.29) per share, with a total value of £15,781.50 ($20,751.48). Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.