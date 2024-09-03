Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.8 %

RXRX traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,616,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,736. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,573.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,243,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,121.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,573.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.