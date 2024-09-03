Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 11.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday after Leerink Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Leerink Partners currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.47. 4,228,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,934,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,515,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,144,216 shares in the company, valued at $48,723,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,912. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

