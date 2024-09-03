Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.50. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s current price.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of RDFN opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Redfin by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 67,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

