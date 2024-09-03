Render Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.03 Billion (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $62.31 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $5.17 or 0.00008697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,220,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,460,531 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

