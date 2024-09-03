Request (REQ) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Request has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $76.34 million and $1.14 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008576 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,872.33 or 0.99902914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10270658 USD and is up 6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $982,447.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.