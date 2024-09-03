Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 34,857 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 247.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $123.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

