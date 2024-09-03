Retirement Income Solutions Inc Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $243.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.47. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.