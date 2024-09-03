Rhumbline Advisers Buys 86,881 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,893,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,881 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Electric were worth $300,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

