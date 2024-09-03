Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of American Express worth $270,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 18.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $258.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75. The company has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

