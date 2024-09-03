Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,466 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Boston Scientific worth $227,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

BSX opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $82.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

