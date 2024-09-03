ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 331200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
