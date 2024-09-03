Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $100.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.1 %

OLLI opened at $89.56 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,265 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.