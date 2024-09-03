Royal Bank of Canada Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $313.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $313.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.33.

ADSK stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.07.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,659 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

