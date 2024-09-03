RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,243,884 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy makes up 4.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Kosmos Energy worth $41,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

