RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Raises Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,387 shares during the period. PDD accounts for approximately 11.7% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $114,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.78.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

