RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 1,936 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for 2.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $38,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMC opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

