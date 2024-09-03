RWC Asset Management LLP Has $13.95 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,518,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 428,472 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

