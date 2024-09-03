RWC Asset Management LLP Has $25.90 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for about 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $25,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Infosys by 50.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 126.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

