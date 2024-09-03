RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $21,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

