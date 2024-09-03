RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 312 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lear were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lear by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

