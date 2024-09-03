Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

