Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Shares Up 0.3%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. 20,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 116,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

