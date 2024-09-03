Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.83

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 73281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.