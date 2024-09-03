Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $1,678.54 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.59 or 0.04265237 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00038048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,874,146,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,853,517,370 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

