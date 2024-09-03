Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,220 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,292,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

