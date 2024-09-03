Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 340,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

