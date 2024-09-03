Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lowered by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,936 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 18.0% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $112,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. 102,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,229. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.