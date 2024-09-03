Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lowered by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,936 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 18.0% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $112,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. 102,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,229. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
