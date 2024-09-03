Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

