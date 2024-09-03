Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,304 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,156,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2,624.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 918,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after buying an additional 884,381 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,969,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,585.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 662,728 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

