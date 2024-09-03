Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $412.00 at UBS Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $375.00 to $412.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE SHW opened at $369.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.61. The stock has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $370.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

