Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Increases By 13.2%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. 319,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.57. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.55.
AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 62.54%.
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
