Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Increases By 13.2%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. 319,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.57. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 62.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMPG Free Report ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of AmpliTech Group worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

