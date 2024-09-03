Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Drops By 16.4%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $384.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.48%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,329,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

