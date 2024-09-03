Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Drops By 14.6%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Avista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,551,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,904,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 174,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,103,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avista by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,697 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Avista Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.64. 587,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avista will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

