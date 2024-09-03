Short Interest in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Grows By 8.1%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

BeiGene Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $191.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.94. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $214.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $139,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,004. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after buying an additional 727,556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $54,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,632,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $29,649,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

