Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Declines By 9.6%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, July 8th.
NASDAQ BPTH remained flat at $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 44,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $21.60.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
