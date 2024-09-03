Short Interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Rises By 5.5%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 42,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,968. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $204.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 216.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHR

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.