Short Interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Rises By 5.5%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 42,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,968. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $204.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.00.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
