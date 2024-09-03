Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expands By 10.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,148. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

BHF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.90. 371,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

