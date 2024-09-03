Short Interest in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Expands By 9.9%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,054,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 560,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 686,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,090. The company has a market cap of $790.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

