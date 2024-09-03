Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Increases By 16.3%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRDF

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.31. 214,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,979. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.42.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,143.91% and a negative return on equity of 62.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,215,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 962,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 82.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 71,390 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 227,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.