Short Interest in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Expands By 6.3%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,249. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.07.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

