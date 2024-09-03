Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Declines By 6.2%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 752,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.43. 202,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,429. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $875.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

