Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Increases By 5.4%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Data I/O during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 28.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Data I/O Trading Down 5.2 %

DAIO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 0.99. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

