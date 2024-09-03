Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Declines By 7.6%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
DCTH traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 280,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,863. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $293.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
