Short Interest in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Grows By 16.3%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 7,190,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.44. 763,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,657. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

