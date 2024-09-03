Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Drops By 17.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE ETY traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. 315,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,535. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
